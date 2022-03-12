Have you seen her? Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Robertson County

Addison Salazar, 12 (left) was possibly abducted Friday night in Franklin, Texas. 35-year-old Melissa Salazar was identified as a person of interest by authorities.

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Robertson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Addison Salazar was last seen in the city of Franklin at 11 p.m. Friday night.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air Ones shoes with a pink checkmark.

Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Melissa Salazar as a person of interest in this case. Salazar has brown hair, brown eyes, and is measured 5 foot 3 inches.

Anyone with additional information on their whereabouts can contact the Franklin Police Department at 979-828-3444.