Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A flight from southern California to Houston was diverted to Austin Friday, according to officials.

The flight left Orange County, California late Friday morning. According to United Airlines, flight 2425 laned in Austin because of an unspecified mechanical issue.

Passengers deplaned on the tarmac and were transported to the terminal.

The passengers were due to land at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport at 4:50 p.m., but instead, they’re set to land around 10:45 p.m.