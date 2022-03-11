Woman steals Rolex, silver bracelet worth $20K from man in north Houston, police say

Houston police are searching for a woman who they say stole a man's watch and bracelet worth approximately $20K.

HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month.

On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with a woman who police said introduced herself as “Victoria” at a bar located in the 4400 block of Westheimer Road.

At some point, police said the woman had asked the man if she could visit his home in north Houston. The man consented, and she followed him to his home where they apparently had several more drinks.

The man eventually fell asleep sometime later that night. When he woke up, police said he realized his Rolex GMT Pepsi and a silver bracelet were taken off from his wrists, valued at $21,500.

The woman had also disappeared and was nowhere to be found.

Police said the woman is between 28-38 years old, measured 5 foot 7, between 140 to 150 pounds, and has large tattoos on both of her thighs. She took off in a black-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the woman’s arrest.

Tipsters must call Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting an online tip here.