Video shows suspect’s failed attempt to rob smoke shop in SW Houston, HPD says

Houston police search for suspect accused of attempting robbing smoke shop in SW Houston. (Photo by HPD)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for a man caught on surveillance camera attempting to rob a smoke shop in southwest Houston on Feb. 7.

According to HPD, the man in the video walked into the smoke shop, located in the 8400 block of Wilcrest Drive, around 11:15 a.m.

Store employees said they recognized him as a frequent shoplifter and immediately called police. The suspect then told one employee that he had a gun and threatened to hurt her. While the store employee was on the phone with police, the man walked out of the store.

Police said he was wearing a black and orange hat, a black long sleeve shirt, and orange, black and gold pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.