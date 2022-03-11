Rising gas prices could have impact on Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston in next few months

HOUSTON – The rippling effects of the war are hitting home.

From coast-to-coast, we’re seeing record-high gas prices. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.31, but some drivers are seeing up to $8 a gallon!

The rising gas prices are putting a strain on charities whose volunteers spend most of their time on the road.

At Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston, the gas prices have not affected the organization just yet, but Operations Manager Matthew Wright says in the past two years they’ve seen cost increase and shipping shortages.

Wright says they’re planning for the worst and praying for the best.

On Thursday, volunteers with the Houston Apartment Association spent the morning bagging up Weekend Meals and Breakfast Bags for drivers to deliver to seniors.

“It’s an extremely important need for this community. Before the pandemic, we were serving about 4,300 clients. We are currently at 5,000. The need is growing as we speak,” Wright said.

The price of gas is also rising. Some Houston drivers are paying almost $4 a gallon at the pump.

“We do run about 1,500 to 2,000 gallons a month just to fill our own trucks and fleet that we have,” Wright added.

Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers who donate their time to deliver meals to seniors in our community.

Laura Conner has been doing it for two years.

“I love it! The fact that there are people in the city, country, world that cannot prepare a meal for themselves for various reasons, and I can help provide that service to them, I love it,” Conner said.

Conner drives a large SUV, and it takes her about two hours to deliver meals to her 16 clients. Like many Houstonians, she’s seen the rising cost of gas.

“Yesterday for the first time when I was filling up my car with gas, I was like, ‘Wow that’s expensive!’” she said.

Wright says the pandemic made them more resilient and they’re grateful for the 200 volunteers who stepped up when they added extra routes in the last year.

As the crisis between Russia and Ukraine deepens, Wright says the gas price hasn’t affected Meals on Wheels of Houston just yet.

“That should be a residual effect we are going to feel down the road. The last two years, the cost increased inflation, we’ve seen that directly with our cost in meals, shipping, freight charges and a lot of other items we’ve received,” he said.

Wright adds they could see changes in two to six months.

“It’s a guessing game on how much certain items will cost,” Wright said.

Volunteers like Conner have no plans to stop helping those in need.

“Gas prices, as much as I hate looking at the price when I’m filling up my tank, it’s not going to change my service to my Meals on Wheels clients,” Conner said.

For more information on volunteering or supporting Meals on Wheels visit their website.