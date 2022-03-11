Memorial Hermann, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reach agreement; in-network care for patients is restored

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann announced Friday that it has reached a four-year agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, restoring in-network access to hospitals, facilities, and providers in the Houston region.

This comes after the two organizations previously failed to reach an agreement by the deadline of Feb. 28.

Negotiations continued after the deadline.

Memorial Hermann said in a statement that all in-network services are restored and patients will not experience further disruption in their care.

Memorial Hermann statement

As you know, on March 1, 2022, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (BCBSTX) allowed Memorial Hermann contracts for our hospital facilities, physician group and accountable care program to expire. Since then, Memorial Hermann has remained committed to engaging with BCBSTX in meaningful discussions that put our patients first.

We are pleased to share that Memorial Hermann has reached an agreement to continue our relationship with BlueCross BlueShield of Texas (BCBSTX), maintaining the integrity of both our health system and our clinically integrated physician network (MHMD), so we can continue serving our patients with exceptional, high-quality, affordable health care.

This means that in-network access to Memorial Hermann’s hospitals, facilities and affiliated providers is restored for our patients with BCBSTX commercial PPO/POS, EPO, Blue Essentials HMO, and Medicare Advantage HMO/PPO health plans, and they will not experience any further disruption in their care, effective immediately.

As the state’s largest health insurer, BCBSTX’s commitment to the sustainability of our health system, our physician network, and our Accountable Care Organization is integral to the health and wellbeing of the many communities we have proudly served for more than a century. It is our distinct honor and privilege to continue delivering these services as in-network providers, for all those who need us, for many more years to come.

Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas statement

Through determined efforts on both sides, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas has reached an agreement with the Memorial Hermann Health System and its physicians.

The new four-year agreement allows BCBSTX members continued access to Memorial Hermann hospitals throughout the Houston region while expanding future access to Memorial Hermann providers for our Blue Advantage HMO members.

Our goal with this and every negotiation is to help contain rising healthcare costs for our members.

We have great respect for Memorial Hermann. The health system has an important and vital role in delivering care to our members and patients. We are happy to continue our longstanding relationship with the health system.