HISD Foundation hosts annual State of the Schools address

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Foundation hosted its annual State of the Schools address Friday morning to focus on the road ahead for the district with the new superintendent at the helm, according to a release.

Millard House II, HISD superintendent, delivered the State of the Schools address where he discussed the recent five-year strategic plan for the district.

The plan includes establishing and managing centralized budgets for libraries, nursing staff, fine arts, athletics and academic extra-curricular activities.

The plan will ensure equitable opportunities and resources at every campus, according to a release. It also calls for a pay raise for all employees across the board as well as additional incentives for teachers.