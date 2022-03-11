59º

Gunman shot by trooper in Bryan, 2 other bodies then discovered nearby, DPS says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A man was reportedly shot to death by a Texas DPS Trooper and two others were found deceased in Bryan, Texas on Thursday.

According to information provided by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call about a disturbance in Stokes Circle in south Brazos County. When authorities arrived, they located a man who was holding a firearm.

Officials on the scene say they tried to de-escalate the situation, commanding the gunman to drop his weapon, however, he did not comply. That’s when a trooper reportedly opened fire, killing the man.

Additional officers then arrived on scene and began searching for others who may have come in contact with the now-deceased gunman. During their search, troopers reported finding two additional dead bodies nearby on the property.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are all investigating this case.

No officers were injured during the situation.

