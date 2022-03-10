UTMB announces new name of medical school

The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) is renaming their school of medicine as a result of one of the largest cumulative contributions in history to an American institution.

Thursday’s announcement and celebration included remarks from leaders at both UTMB and Sealy & Smith, as well as a look at the 100-year relationship that has manifested over $1 billion in donations for the development of health and education systems at UTMB.

The new school will be renamed after the late Texas philanthropist John Sealy.

This news conference and live stream has ended. Video and updated information will be added shortly.