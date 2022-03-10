Non-profit organization Giffords installs gun violence memorial in Discovery Green Park

HOUSTON – Non-profit organization Giffords installed a Gun Violence Memorial in Houston’s Discovery Green Park Thursday in commemoration of the thousands of lives lost to gun violence every year.

At 10 a.m., Giffords held a press conference in which several speakers were scheduled to speak.

The memorial features 4,000 vases-- one for every Texan who died from gun violence in 2020. The memorial follows a national installation Giffords unveiled earlier this year in Washington, DC. The National Mall was covered in 40,000 flowers representing Americans who die from gun violence each year. Giffords kicked off the Gun Violence Memorial regional tour with a stop in Philadelphia in August and continued the tour in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The organization said last year, Texas had the 26th highest rate of gun deaths across all 50 states.