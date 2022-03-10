Katy 4th grader auctions off toys to help Ukraine refugees

A Katy fourth-grader is auctioning off toys he’s outgrown to raise funds for people in Ukraine.

Garrett Gazda, 10, no longer plays with his Secret Life of Pets, Star Wars and Toy Story toy collections.

“These toys, I just pretty much never play with,” Garrett said. “And I wanted to sell them for like actual money just to keep for myself but I feel like I have more than enough.”

Garrett came up with a different idea after watching the news.

With his mother’s help, Garrett decided to auction off his unwanted toys to raise money for Ukraine refugees on Facebook.

“Well, people in Ukraine are struggling,” he said. “Ukraine is a peaceful country.”

Garrett hopes the bids go to infinity and beyond.

“Let’s say Jesse was only worth like $10, people might pay me $20 because they know it’s going to help Ukraine with it,” Garrett added.

Garrett’s toy auction can be found on Facebook until March 15. The highest bidder on each toy will win the auction.

An anonymous donor plans match 100% of the proceeds, which will be donated to the American Red Cross’ Ukraine mission.