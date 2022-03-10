HFD hazmat crew responds to chemical leak after 18-wheeler overturns in east Houston

HOUSTON – A hazmat crew responded to a chemical leak Thursday afternoon in east Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.
The leak was reported around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 92nd Street when an 18-wheeler carrying the chemical overturned.
Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area and remain indoors as crews work to clean the area.
The leaked chemical has not been identified.
