HFD hazmat crew responds to chemical leak after 18-wheeler overturns in east Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A hazmat crew responded to a chemical leak Thursday afternoon in east Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The leak was reported around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 92nd Street when an 18-wheeler carrying the chemical overturned.

Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area and remain indoors as crews work to clean the area.

The leaked chemical has not been identified.

