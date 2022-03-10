Harris County COVID threat level lowered to Yellow or Moderate

Judge Lina Hidalgo today announced that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow.

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Thursday that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 threat level from Orange (Level 2) to Yellow (Level 3). Hidalgo cites lower hospitalization rates and COVID-19 cases dropping at a safer level.

New: Following continued declines of COVID-19 hospitalizations & cases, Harris County's threat level has been lowered to Yellow: Stay Vigilant. It's never too late to get vaccinated. Find a location near you at https://t.co/2ukVna5hrO pic.twitter.com/wfwoAaBJQG — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) March 10, 2022

City officials, however, still urge residents who are unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible.

According to Harris County Public Health, Level 3 - Yellow signifies a “moderate but controlled” level of COVID-19 in the county. Unvaccinated residents should continue to wear masks and physically distance, while vaccinated residents should wear a mask or physically distance where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

To learn more about Threat Level 3 - Yellow, click here.