1 shot in suspected road rage incident on tollway near West Airport; Gunman remains at-large

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A road rage shooting in southwest Harris County left one man injured and a gunman on the loose Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 7 toll road deputies say the shooting happened on the roadway in the 12800 block of South Sam Houston Parkway at West Airport around 6:15 p.m.

The suspected gunman allegedly pulled next to the victim’s vehicle before firing multiple shots. The victim, who deputies identified as a 41-year-old man, was shot once in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

The gunman fled the scene in a gold GMC SUV, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

