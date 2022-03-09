The 26th Annual Crosby Zydeco Festival makes a historic return to the city

Hundreds of Zydeco music fans will gather at the Crosby Fairgrounds located at 700 Church St., Crosby, TX 77532 on March 26-27, 2022 with doors opening at noon.

CROSBY, Texas – From the home of Louisiana to the heart of Texas, The Crosby Zydeco Festival continues the creole culture traditions with live music, good food, and joyful dancing.

Hundreds of Zydeco music fans will gather at the Crosby Fairgrounds on March 26 and 27, with doors opening at noon.

The entertainment lineup includes Leon Chavis, Noonie & the Zydeco Floaters, Lil Jabb & the Zydeco Soldierz, Raylon & Flat Town Zydeco, Keevon & the Zydeco GoGhettas, Rosie Ledet, J Paul Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds, and Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers. Sponsored by The Lord and Barrett Sausage and Top 10 Cigars.

“There’s a lot of history associated with the festival,” Founder of Solo Zydeco Productions and producer of the festival Troy Barrett said. “Our inspiration is to keep the creole language and culture alive in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

The Crosby Zydeco Festival has been an institution in Houston, surrounding cities, and states for the past 26 years. This will be the first zydeco music festival the organization has produced in five years. Members are excited to bring this much-needed experience back for families to have a place to reunite, share stories, express themselves through dance and music while indulging in cajun-loving dishes.

“Willie Dalcor started this festival in 1992 to give people from Louisiana and those with creole descent a piece of home to carry with them no matter where they are,” Barrett said. “It’s our duty to maintain the high integrity and reputation of the festival where people can be reminded of the good old days.”

“Laissez les bons temps rouler” is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll.” Barrett believes it’s not just a saying in South Louisiana, but it’s a lifestyle to live by. His hope is for the festival to embody this legendary slogan for many years to come.

The Crosby Fairgrounds are located at 700 Church St., Crosby, TX 77532. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.crosbyzydecofest.com and follow the social media page @thecrosbyzydecofest.