14-year-old girl shot by stray bullet at apartment complex in Spring Branch, police say

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Houston police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex located in Spring Branch Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 101100 block of Westview Drive around 9:19 p.m.

Houston police said a 14-year-old girl was found shot in her abdomen and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to Lt. Crowson with HPD, a vehicle drove down Conrad Sauer Street, which is a side street next to the apartment complex. Several shots were fired outside the vehicle window and struck at least two apartments, Crowson said.

“The 14-year-old was in that apartment and unfortunately, she was struck,” Crowson continued.

Investigators have obtained surveillance video and are talking to witnesses.