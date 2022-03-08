Video: Suspect shoots ceiling of local hair salon, hits employee in head with gun during robbery, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an employee during a robbery at a southwest Houston hair salon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported on Feb. 7 around 2:30 p.m. at the salon, located 10200 block of Club Creek Drive.

Police said the man walked into the salon, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Surveillance video shows the gunman walking over to the counter and firing a bullet into the ceiling. Police said he told an employee to help him open the register. The employee walked around the counter and while trying to open the register, the suspect struck her in the head with his gun, causing a large laceration.

Police said the suspect took the money and ran in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a gray hoodie, blue slacks, and black shoes. The suspect had on a black backpack with cords tie around them. The suspect had his face cover with a facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch the robbery below: