VIDEO: Man slaps customer, steals cellphones from SW Houston store, police say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly slapped a customer and stole cellphones from a southwest Houston store

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man who they said slapped a customer and stole cellphones from a southwest Houston store in January.

It happened in the 9400 block of West Sam Houston Parkway near Elmsworth Drive.

On Jan. 31, at around 11:30 a.m., surveillance video showed a man entering the store and asking an employee about a cell phone inside a box. The employee apparently held on to the boxes and told the man that there are other phones on display around the store floor.

That’s when police said the man became agitated, then approached a customer and slapped her in the back of her head.

Both the employee and the customer were seen running toward the back and locking themselves in a room.

The man walked towards the cash register where he found it empty. He was then seen grabbing two boxes of cell phones and walking out of the store.

Police said the man is 38 to 40 years old, measured 5′10 to 6′0, weighed 200 to 220 pounds, and wore a gray-colored jacket with a hoodie and black pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the suspect’s arrest. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting an online tip here.