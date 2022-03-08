Suspect remains at large after fatally shooting man in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect who fatally shot a man Friday in west Houston is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 7:05 p.m. in the 700 block of County Place Drive.

Police said two Spring Branch police officers heard several gunshots and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a shooting victim, who was pronounced dead by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department.

According to investigators, a suspect was parked in a gray or silver four-door truck with hazard lights flashing on the street. He got out the vehicle and walked to the parking lot and shot the man several times before fleeing. Investigators recovered several fired rounds at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.