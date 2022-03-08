Elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault amid claims he repeatedly groped a student while classmates were at recess

The former teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a second grader

A former elementary school teacher in Houston Independent School District has been arrested after allegations arose that he inappropriately touched a student at Ashford Elementary multiple times in 2016.

Bradley Scott Rose, 39, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age. He was taken into custody Monday.

“The incidents would occur when the other students would be released for recess,” said Janna Oswald, Chief of the Crimes Against Children Division in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “She stated in her forensic interview that she was to stay inside the classroom.”

Oswald said Rose continued to work in the school for multiple years until the alleged abuse was reported within the last year.

In a statement, HISD says Scott Rose was reassigned after the first allegations were made that he fondled a student came out.

Full HISD Statement

Due to the nature of the allegations, HISD cannot provide additional information at this time. However, the district can confirm that upon learning of the allegations, Mr. Rose was reassigned. Please know that the district takes all matters of this nature seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Questions about arrest records should be directed to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office.

Scott Rose had no prior criminal history. He is being held in the Harris County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

If convicted, Scott Rose faces between five years and life in prison.