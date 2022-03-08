Check those tickets: Winning $6.75 million Texas Lottery ticket was sold in Grapevine

Texas Lottery players no longer have the only option to buy tickets from the convenience store. They can simply download an app to buy tickets and see results.

GRAPEVINE – One lucky Texan woke up $6.75 million richer Monday morning.

According to the Texas Lottery, the customer purchased a jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $6.75 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Saturday, March 5.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (4-14-37-39-51-52).

The buyer selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and the winner will receive $5,026,433.26 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the third Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”