15-year-old shot during drive-by shooting in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was reportedly shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Harris County Sunday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane.

Investigators told KPRC it was unclear if the teen was targeted but were working to find out who is responsible.

“We work hard for everyone, adults or juveniles. But when it’s a juvenile, we definitely want to make sure we bring these people to justice,” said HCSO investigator Isaac Barnett.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a tan car.

