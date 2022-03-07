51º

SILVER ALERT: Missing 76-year-old diagnosed with dementia last seen in NW Harris Co.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

SILVER ALERT: Missing 76-year-old struggling with dementia was last seen in NE Harris Co. (Photo from @TXCenter Twitter) (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY – A silver alert has been issued as authorities search for an elderly man who was reported missing after he was last seen in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

According to information posted on the Texas Center for the Missing’s Twitter, 76-year-old James Arthur Williams was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane.

It is unclear what type of clothes Williams was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

