SILVER ALERT: Missing 76-year-old diagnosed with dementia last seen in NW Harris Co.

SILVER ALERT: Missing 76-year-old struggling with dementia was last seen in NE Harris Co. (Photo from @TXCenter Twitter)

HARRIS COUNTY – A silver alert has been issued as authorities search for an elderly man who was reported missing after he was last seen in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

TCFTM has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of Houston Police Depart. for 76 year old James Arthur Williams. Last seen on 3/6/22 at 6:30am in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane, Houston. He has been diagnosed w/dementia. Call HPD at 832-394-1840 w/information. pic.twitter.com/OuT15IG7Ku — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) March 7, 2022

According to information posted on the Texas Center for the Missing’s Twitter, 76-year-old James Arthur Williams was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane.

It is unclear what type of clothes Williams was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.