Body recovered during search for 16-year-old who fell into water while fishing in north Harris County, deputies say

The boy fell into the water while fishing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A body has been recovered during the search for a 16-year-old boy who fell into the water while fishing in north Harris County on Monday, deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to an emergency call in the 21400 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Upon arrival, they learned a 16-year-old had fallen into the creek.

According to authorities, the teen’s uncle said he was trying to make his way across the 8 to 13 feet deep water when he went under. His uncle tried to save him, but the boy never resurfaced.

The HCSO Texas Marine Unit was sent to assist. Deputies said the marine unit used a remote operate vessel (ROV), which has video capabilities that can submerge into the bottom of the creek, to identify the exact spot the uncle last saw his nephew.

Deputies said they found the body shortly before 6 p.m.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiners Office for positive identification.