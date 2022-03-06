Mayor Sylvester Turner attends 33rd annual ‘Walk to End HIV’ at Sam Houston Park

Mayor Turner walks with attendees at the 33rd annual Walk to end HIV 5K

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke at the 33rd annual Walk to End HIV on Sunday afternoon, hosted by the AIDS Foundation Houston.

The event, according to a news release, is Houston’s single greatest response in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising funds for local community service organizations supporting almost 30,000 Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS.

Approximately 19,000 people lost their lives since the city began recording cases, according to Mayor Turner.

Mayor Turner walked with attendees at the start of the 5k after issuing a proclamation declaring March 6 as “AIDS Foundation Houston Day.”

Nearly 3,000 Houstonians participated in the noncompetitive 5K to remember those affected by HIV.