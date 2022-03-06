HCSO: Motorcyclist dead after drive-by shooting outside N. Harris County restaurant

HARRIS COUNTY – One motorcyclist is dead and another critically wounded after a drive-by shooting outside of a north Harris County restaurant early Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at Buffalo Wild Wings located in the 6800 block of FM 1960 near Atascosita Road in Humble shortly after midnight.

According to deputies, two men had left the restaurant and stood near their motorcycles at the parking lot.

That’s when a driver in a gray-colored Dodge pickup truck approached the men and started firing at them at least six times, striking them both before taking off, deputies said.

Both men were transported to an area hospital where one of them, believed to be in his 40s, was later pronounced dead. The second victim, in his 20s, is listed in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Ben Beall with HCSO Homicide Unit, one of the victims is part of a local motorcycle club and deputies believe it may be related to ongoing activity between members of the club.

Ad

Deputies did not release the name of both victims.

Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire, but no additional injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies are working to retrieve surveillance video from surrounding stores.