Man with several warrants barricaded inside home in Bacliff, authorities say

BACLIFF, Texas – Officers with the Kemah Police Department and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter Friday around a home in Bacliff where a man was allegedly barricaded inside.

Exact details of what sparked the standoff were not immediately known, but authorities were initially dispatched to the home, located on 8th Street, for a disturbance call between a man and a woman, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett said.

Images from the scene showed heavy police presence, with officers in protective gear.

As of 7:15 p.m.

According to reporters at the scene, the standoff was still ongoing. SWAT officers could be seen on opposite sides of the house and you could hear what sounded like windows breaking.

An officer on an intercom kept calling for “Christopher,” but no one answered.

As of 8:30 p.m.

According to reporters at the scene, flash bangs were used and more windows were broken on the back side of the house. SWAT officers broke the front door open, but closed it and backed up into holding pattern. The sheriff said they were waiting for a warrant before entering the residence.

As of 11:30 p.m.

No further updates were provided.