Houston Newsmakers: Celebrating International Women’s Day for over 100 years

Hon. Teta Banks, Ed.D., Chair, United Nations Association of the USA & Linda Anukwuem, President, Who's Who in the Diaspora (KPRC)

International Women’s Day has been observed around the world for more than 100 years.

This year will be no different as the observance will take place with a series of events in Houston.

On Tuesday there will be the United Nations Observance under the theme, “Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow”.

The Honorable Teta Banks, Ed.D., Chair of the United Nations Association of the USA is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says finding gender equity is an ongoing challenge.

“We know that there are problems but there also have been achievements so we want to look at what have been those achievements globally of women of color, especially African American women…women of African descent. But then look at the challenges,” she said.

Searching for global gender equality

International Women's Day is on March 8th, a part of Women's History Month (KPRC-Pixabay)

Also this week as part of a month-long celebration, there will be a webinar event on Thursday featuring Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, permanent representative of the African Union to the USA. Ambassador Suka-Mafudze is a guest this week as well. Linda Anukwuem is President of “Who’s Who in the Diaspora” and says the Thursday event is critical.

“I feel that if we’re able to mobilize each other and connect with each other we can somehow empower each other going forward”, she said. “Just with this upcoming virtual meeting, that is the goal.”

The theme of Thursday’s conference is “The State of Black Women in the Diaspora.”