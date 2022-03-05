FBCSO: Man barricaded inside Richmond home found dead following nearly half-daylong SWAT standoff

RICHMOND, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead following a SWAT standoff in Richmond Saturday.
Deputies were dispatched to a family disturbance and shots fired call at a home in the 18000 block of Fairy Wren Lane around 3 a.m.
A woman said her husband fired a weapon at her during a dispute. The wife and two children were evacuated safely from the home, while the husband remained inside, deputies said.
Fort Bend Regional SWAT and a negotiator were called to the scene.
Details of the remaining sequence of events were not immediately released, but a representative with the county provided an update saying the man who was barricaded inside the home was later found dead.
