PHOTOS: More than 130 cats found living in drawers, closets, everywhere you can think at Grimes County home

More than 130 abandoned cats were found living in horrific condition at a Grimes County home.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators have rescued 136 cats and kittens, including two pregnant felines, after they were abandoned at a Grimes County home filled with debris, feces and urine.

Some of the cats were found hidden inside dressers, closets, walls and the chimney while others were discovered roaming outside.

The felines were left behind after an eviction warrant was served by Grimes County Constable Precinct 2. All 136 felines are now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA where they will all receive individualized treatment by staff veterinarians.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team work closely with local law enforcement including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties to help end animal cruelty. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

More than 130 abandoned cats were found living in horrific condition at a Grimes County home. (KPRC)

