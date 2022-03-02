Man found lying in apartment hallway after being shot in head in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head outside of an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the Houston Police Department say the shooting took place at the complex on Marinette Drive near Fondren.

The man was reportedly found in an outdoor hallway at the apartment, HPD says.

Witnesses reported seeing more than one man running away from the scene moments after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.