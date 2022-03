Gov. Abbott to posthumously present Texas legislative medal of honor in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to present the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to two families at the Governor’s Mansion.

The families of U.S. Army Pvt. Marcelino Serna and U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores will receive the honors on their loved one’s behalf.

A recap of the event will be available in the player above after the stream airs.