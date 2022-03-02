Firefighter injured after brick wall collapses in Greater Third Ward, officials say

A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after the firefighter was injured while working to put out a multi-structure, two-alarm building fire in Greater Third Ward Wednesday, officials said.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department were called to a fire in the 2800 block of Palm Street around 3:15 a.m. According to HFD, the fire initially started at a home located in the area that was being renovated and then spread.

When HFD arrived at the scene, multiple structures were on fire and some had even collapsed, investigators said.

Officials said one firefighter was walking into a home that was on fire when a brick wall collapsed on him. That firefighter was transported to the hospital and sustained minor injuries, investigators said.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out and said four homes were impacted. One home sustained water damage. No homeowners were injured, HFD said.

Investigators are working to determine exactly how the fire started.