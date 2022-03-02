Cancer survivorship program provides much needed services for patients, their families

WOODLANDS – Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at The Woodlands is a sanctuary away from sterile environments and treatments with sickening side effects.

Patients at Canopy said this is more warm and welcoming than regular cancer support groups and have a big variety of classes to participate in.

Some of the programs, classes, and services they offer include massage therapy, wig and prosthesis fittings, and free meals.

On the day KPRC2 visited, women were talking over coffee after a yoga class while several men were taking a cooking class.

Cheryl Ward was being fitted for a wig.

Ward said she has dealt with a lot in recent years: homelessness, Hurricane Harvey and several cancer diagnoses before recently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

“They told me I had stage three. By the time I got the treatments, I had stage four. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how you think you have it together. When they tell you you have stage four cancer, your mind goes to ‘I’m going to die,’” Ward said.

At Canopy, she said she doesn’t feel judged or interrogated. Instead, she feels Canopy saved her spirit.

“I come here and my confidence gets built up to make me feel like I can conquer the world,” Ward said.

The program is located on the Memorial Hermann – The Woodlands. Although, you don’t have to be a patient here to attend.

“Everyone is welcome because everyone needs support through the cancer experience,” Kate Mahan said.

Everything at Canopy is free. They also have therapy for children and teens whose parents are going through cancer treatment.