Black History 365: Houston-based production company develops ‘Black is Eternal’ series

HOUSTON – Black History Month is celebrated in February but at KPRC 2, it is a year-long initiative. It’s also a 365-day effort for a Houston-based production company, 7-9-7-2 Films.

Vincent Powell is the director of ‘Black is Eternal’ and his main message for this series is to emphasize that Black is not limited.

“It has no beginning, it has no end, it just exists,” explained Powell. “It’s an annual daily series that we produce and direct, we drop a different episode every day of the month in the month of Black History each year. What we are trying to say is Black is not limited, it’s not regimented, it’s not something you can put into segments, it’s not something that started in slavery and stopped in Civil Rights or ended when President Obama get elected.”

Powell persists it’s something beyond. It doesn’t stop. It moves. It is eternal.

“Here we are, it’s okay to be Black. It’s okay to feel rich and feel empowered. Here’s how you can express yourself,” said Powell.

‘Black is Eternal’ tells stories through poetry, song and monologues and is used in area schools.

“Warm-up projects or discussions pieces that the students are able to use and also be entertained, also learn a little bit and also just dig deep inside to figure out how they relate to the pieces, and what the pieces encourage them to go out and do,” Powell said.

Powell said ‘Black is Eternal’ has taught him.

“There’s room to have a discussion and it doesn’t have to look like argument or debate or protest or me versus you. It can look like discussion and an appreciation of expression,” Powell explained.

Brandon Morgan, an actor in ‘Black is Eternal,’ agrees.

“There’s definitely a message behind each of these pieces and it may not touch you specifically, but there is definitely someone or something that it can reach to,” Morgan said.

For more information, go to Blackiseternal.com.