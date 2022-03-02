8-year-old transgender activist invited to State of the Union

HOUSTON – The Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating three cases that are going against Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive viewing gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

“DFPS is aware of three intakes meeting the description in the AG opinion and Governor’s directive. However, intakes may be physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical neglect, or medical neglect. We do not have a specific category for any other intake information,” writes Melissa Lanford, Media Specialist at Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

It comes as the ACLU of Texas and Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton and the governor.

“No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child,” said Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas. “Gender-affirming health care saved my life, and other trans Texans should be able to access medically necessary lifesaving care.”

Ad

The lawsuit comes as Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia honors an 8-year-old for her work in advocating for transgender kids like herself. The congresswoman read about Sunny Bryant’s work on the floor of the United States Congress. Garcia said Sunny “inspires millions around the world.” Sunny and her family will virtually attend the 2022 State of the Union Address.

Sunny Bryant and her family spent several days driving to and from Austin speaking with lawmakers against anti-trans bills. (Family Photo)

Sunny’s mom Rebekah Bryant said the family had no intentions of stepping in front of the limelight until last year.

“When there were over 50 anti-trans bills in the last year in Texas, and some of them were, she would lose her rights to medical care one day and that we could be prosecuted as parents for simply loving our child. I said to my husband, ‘We have to do something. We can’t let these bills pass and say, ‘Oh gosh, maybe if we had said something it would have made a difference.’”

That moment on, the family repeatedly traveled to Austin for several sessions. Rebekah said meeting with lawmakers and advocating for her family helped until last week. She said she went into “complete panic mode.”

Ad

Attorney General Ken Paxton last week issued an opinion calling some gender-affirming procedures and treatments as child abuse.

“Texans have been paying attention to this issue for a while, that they care about kids, that they think they should be protected from being forced to go through surgeries, puberty blockers, and all kinds of medicine that’s really from the wild, wild west,” said Texas Values President Jonathan Saenz.

Governor Greg Abbott then directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reports of procedures that could be considered abuse and the professionals who provide it.

As of today, the department spokesperson says they are investigating three.

“My heart goes out to those families who are likely being investigated just for loving their family, loving their children,” Rebekah said. “I am really not surprised. I think as a community we are sort of prepared for this, that’s why we are terrified.”