50 people charged in multi-agency drug bust in Houston, Galveston area

HOUSTON – A total of 50 people were arrested following one of the largest drug busts in south Texas in recent years, according to Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery and Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The suspects were allegedly involved in drug trafficking and other related activities in the Houston and Galveston areas.

Those arrested in the Houston area are expected to make appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan starting at 2 p.m. today.

According to the charges, the crimes happened between Dec. 10, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2021.

The indictment alleges the suspects engaged in a variety of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana transactions. Some also allegedly conspired to commit money laundering and illegally transferred or transported money from the United States to Mexico to promote illicit drug smuggling activities.

Authorities seized more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, over 140 kilograms of meth, approximately six and 18 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 500 kilograms of marijuana, according to the charges.

During the operation Tuesday, officers also found over 100 kilograms combined of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in addition to 39 firearms.

If convicted, some could face up to life In federal prison and pay hundreds of thousands in fines.

“I commend this multi-agency effort involving law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” said Lowery. “Their diligent efforts further our common goal of dismantling whom we believe are drug trafficking organizations by targeting their leadership and soldiers as well as intercepting narcotics and suspected ill-gotten financial gains.”