Video: Suspects steal rifle, Glock 42 and assault man during home invasion in southwest Houston, police say

Aggravated robbery (home invasion) at an apartment complex at the 8700 block of Town Park Dr.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video captures two armed suspects accused of assaulting a man during a home invasion on Jan. 28 in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The home invasion was reported around 5:10 a.m. as the victim was sleeping inside his apartment, located in the 8700 block of Town Park Drive.

Police said the man heard a loud bang and the two gunmen enter his apartment. The suspects allegedly demanded money from the man and then assaulted him by hitting him in the face several times with their handguns. The armed men stole the man’s cellphone, a M4 carbine rifle and a .380 Glock 42 as they rummaged through the apartment.

The complex’s surveillance video showed the men walking into the apartment and then fleeing from the scene after the incident. The video shows the suspect’s running with the weapons and items in their hands.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading the an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.