Suspect attempts to hit officers with vehicle during chase in Brazoria Co. neighborhood, authorities say

MANVEL, Texas – Authorities in Brazoria County arrested a man who attempted to hit officers with a vehicle during a police chase in a neighborhood in Manvel Monday evening.

According to Manvel Police Department, officers responded to several calls at around 8 p.m. regarding a reckless driver in the Rodeo Palms subdivision, near State Highway 288.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, but he then sped off, initiating a pursuit.

Several patrol cars chased the suspect throughout the area until one of the cars hit a curb and crashed, according to police. A backup officer arrived to assist them.

The suspect’s vehicle turned back around and drove down at a high rate of speed in an attempt to strike the officers. One of the officers pulled out his weapon and fired at the suspect’s vehicle, striking the windshield. This caused the vehicle to veer out to a nearby empty field, police said.

The suspect, who police identified him as Desmond Andre Rogers, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Rogers will face several charges, including felony evading.

Both the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were also called to investigate the incident.

Manvel police said the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, according to department policy.