Heights liquor store among other retailers in Houston area pulling Russian products from shelves amid war

HOUSTON – This is all in the name of solidarity.

As violent attacks ravage Ukraine, here in Houston, business owners want to hurt Russia’s pockets.

Customers visiting Premier Fine Wine and Spirits in The Heights are noticing some things are different today. Certain shelves are empty, but no one here is complaining.

“It’s is the right thing to do. Do not support them in any form, way or fashion,” said customer Deangelo Goods.

Owner Alex Yann said the six or seven thousand dollars he’s going to lose out on doesn’t matter.

“We feel like it’s in the best interest of Ukraine. We are pulling anything that is going to support Russia or Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Yann said as a Cambodian immigrant who experienced turmoil in his native country, the war in Ukraine hits especially close to home.

“Being from Cambodia, I went through this kind of war. You know we don’t want a war, we don’t want anything like this happening to our own country. I can see, I can feel the Ukraine people’s pain,” Yann said.

Yann’s decision to stop selling Russian products comes as Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted asking restaurants, liquor stores and retailers to pull Russian products, followed by the hashtag #StandWithUkraine. Yann said he hopes all business owners follow suit.

I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.



Texas stands with Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2022

“I just feel like I want to do the right thing,” Yann said.

Yann said he doesn’t plan to resume selling Russian products until Putin has ended the war.