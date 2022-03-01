Family remembers Houston teenager who died after shooting in New Orleans

HOUSTON – A family is remembering a Houston teenager who died following a triple shooting in New Orleans over the weekend.

Heaven Nettles, 15, was one of the victims identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

“She was always there for the family,” said Jamal Briscoe, Heaven’s father. “Whatever you need, she was the person to lift somebody up.”

Briscoe said the family made the trip for Mardi Gras. He said Heaven and some relatives decided to go to a parade on Saturday night and stopped by a nearby oyster shack to get some food.

“Some guy came up running up shooting and one of the bullets hit my daughter in the head,” Briscoe said.

New Orleans Police said two men were also killed in the shooting. Investigators have not released many details but said in their last online update that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Heaven went to North Forest High School, according to her father, who said some of her classmates have reached out to him.

“They were just saying not her, she was so sweet,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe said Heaven lived in Houston for about three years after her mother died. Briscoe said he is originally from New Orleans and usually heads that way once a year around Mardi Gras to see family.

Now, he’s preparing for a tough trip back home.

“I think the ride home is going to hit us all and that’s what I’m afraid of is going home without my daughter,” Briscoe said. “My baby not here.”