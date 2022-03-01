Deadly house fire in southwest Houston prompts investigation, officials say

An investigation is underway after a deadly house fire in southwest Houston Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home located in the 4800 block of Kinglet around 5:30 a.m.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished around 6 a.m. Investigations said three people were in the home at the time, but only two of them got out.

The two people that escaped the blaze are currently being evaluated at the scene, firefighters said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. People are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.