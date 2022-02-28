Primary Elections: Where to find your polling locations, sample ballots county by county

HOUSTON – Primary Election Day is March 1, and now is the time to make sure you’re familiar with your county’s polling locations and ballots.
During the primary elections, voters will choose whether they are voting in the Republican or Democratic primary.
There are several big elections on the ballot and voters will decide who will move on to the general election in November, some of those key statewide races, including Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
You will need to make sure you bring one of the seven approved forms of ID with you, like a driver’s license or passport.
We’ve compiled a list of polling locations & sample ballots by county.
Harris County
Ft. Bend County
Brazoria County
Chambers County
Galveston County
Grimes County
Liberty County
Matagorda County
Montgomery County
Polk County
San Jacinto
Waller County
Wharton County