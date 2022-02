HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join a special announcement Monday about the historic houses at Sam Houston Park, according to a release.

The homes share the stories of the periods of slavery, emancipation and reconstruction in the city of Houston, the release stated.

Turner will be joined by the Heritage Society and other community leaders for the announcement at 11:30 a.m.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.