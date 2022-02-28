Matthew Blakelock named new Conroe ISD chief of police

Matthew Blakelock has been named new Conroe ISD Chief of Police.

CONROE, Texas – The Conroe Independent School District Board of Trustees named Matthew Blakelock as the next chief of police for the Conroe ISD Police Department.

The announcement was made at a meeting on Feb. 15.

Blakelock, the current police captain for the Conroe ISD Police Department, will be taking over for Chief William Harness, who is set to retire in June of 2022 after 26 years of service to the district.

Blakelock has worked in Conroe ISD since 1999 serving as a campus officer, corporal, and sergeant prior to becoming captain.

In his remarks to the Board, he stated, “I want to thank you for this opportunity to lead one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the best school district in Texas.”

Blakelock continued by quoting Sir Robert Peel, who is known as the father of modern policing, by stating his three core ideas regarding policing: preventing crime, earning community support, and respecting community principals.

Prior to naming his successor, Dr. Curtis Null, Superintendent, offered words of thanks to Chief Harness for his service and leadership over the years.

Conroe ISD has the third-largest law enforcement agency in Montgomery County.