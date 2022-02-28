WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend County Judge KP George, county officials to provide update on progress of new emergency operations center

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will join personnel from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide an update on the progress of the county emergency operations center.

According to a press release, the two-story emergency operations center occupies more than 24,000 square feet and costs $9.3 million. It serves as a hub for countywide coordination efforts, from incidents to disaster recovery and cleanup.

The building, located at 307 Fort Street in Richmond, was originally scheduled to be completed in March but was pushed to late May due to supply delays.