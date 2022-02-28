Driver injured in shooting after dispute on Sam Houston Tollway at Hillcroft Avenue, deputies say

HOUSTON – Authorities temporarily closed off the left lane and shoulder lane on Sam Houston Tollway at Hillcroft Avenue after two drivers were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Harris County Constable Office Pct. 7.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at 2:38 p.m. at the 7700 South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound.

Officials said two drivers, one in a red Honda Civic and the other in a black Mercedes Benz, got into a dispute. Apparently, one of the drivers got into a right of way of the other driver as they were exiting the toll road through the toll booth where to goes from two lanes to one.

According to authorities, the driver in the Mercedes drove behind the red Civic and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, grazing the driver in the shoulder. The driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

The shooting is under investigation.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.