Double shooting at apartment complex in NW Harris Co., 2 detained, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two men were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 7:52 p.m. at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartment Homes located at 990 Cypress Station Drive.

Detectives say there was some sort of altercation that led up to the shooting.

Domestic violence investigators were initally called to the scene and are now investigating.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The two other men were detained.