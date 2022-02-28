47º

Local News

Double shooting at apartment complex in NW Harris Co., 2 detained, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Gun violence, Double shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two men were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 7:52 p.m. at The Palms at Cypress Station Apartment Homes located at 990 Cypress Station Drive.

Detectives say there was some sort of altercation that led up to the shooting.

Domestic violence investigators were initally called to the scene and are now investigating.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The two other men were detained.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

