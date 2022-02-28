AT&T offers free calls to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

(Steven Senne, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AT&T has announced they are offering free calls to Ukraine amid the Russian war and invasion through March 7.

The company said this is an effort to keep our customers connected to their loved ones during the recent dangerous events.

The offer is valid for all residential and business AT&T postpaid and prepaid wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.

Unlimited texts to the region are standard with mobile share and unlimited texting plans, the company said.

While customers may still receive alerts during these dates, AT&T said accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived voice charges.

For more information, go to AT&T’s website.