Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in south Houston, HPD says

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: Snootie Wild attends 2015 BET awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

HOUSTON – A well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennesee has died after he was gunned down Friday night on Houston’s southside, according to his fiance.

The victim, who police identified as 36-year-old LaPreston Porter, was found lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his neck in the 4300 block of Alice Street.

Porter was a rapper who was more commonly known by his stage name, Snootie Wild. His fiance Crystal Meredith says he leaves behind five children.

Houston police officers were made aware of the shooting through HPD’s new shot spotter technology.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens says surveillance video from the area shows a white vehicle pulling up with two men and one woman inside before a single shot was fired.

Porter was taken to the hospital in critical condition before he was later pronounced dead.